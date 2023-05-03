Western Advocate
Zig Zag Railway takes massive step to reopening after full accreditation granted

Updated May 4 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
Picture by Craig Marshall
Picture by Craig Marshall

After successful testing of the railway's emergency procedures last weekend, the Office of National Rail Safety Regulation has lifted the restrictions on Zig Zag carrying passengers, granting full accreditation to run as a tourist railway.

