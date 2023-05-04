Bathurst set to host city's first major weightlifting tournament

BATHURST Strength & Conditioning are eager to grow the sport of weightlifting in the region, and they believe there's no better way to do that then by hosting a first-of-its-kind tournament at their gym this Sunday.
The Bathurst Open Competition is expected to bring athletes with Commonwealth Games experience to the gym for the city's first ever tournament on the NSW Weightlifting Association calendar.
The Bathurst gym itself is still in its early years, celebrating its sixth anniversary recently, but even younger is its new weightlifting club, which has operated for six months.
In that short time the new club has garnered plenty of interest.
Bathurst Strength & Conditioning's Patrick Halsey played a huge role in getting the gym's weightlifting club up and running, and he's excited to see how far the sport has progressed in the area.
"I started doing weightlifting two years ago and I was really into it. Coaches are hard to come by in this region. The closest one I could access was in Sydney, so it was always online and remote, which meant there was a lot of self learning," he said.
"It's now reached a point where weightlifting isn't super uncommon within normal gym workouts. It's more popular over the past 10 years with different gyms providing more niche and different types of movements. People love that.
"We have upwards of 13 members, and it's still something pretty new for us. Hopefully by the end of the year we'll be a little bit bigger."
The Bathurst Open Competition is situated ideally on the calendar to draw plenty of interest from top class competitors.
The Bathurst competition shapes up as a perfect lead up event for the NSW Senior Championships, which take place 20 days later in Sydney.
"In terms of qualifications for the Olympics and state senior events this happens to fall on a date that will be the last opportunity to qualify for that, so you can expect that people will be coming down in really good shape," Halsey said.
"Talking to different people in the committee, this is something that they've wanted to do - expand into more regional areas. When I spitballed the idea last year they said 'That's great, let's go to Bathurst'.
"I'm really happy to see this taking off as well as it is."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
