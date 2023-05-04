WITH plenty of Western Rams talent named to start, Saturday's match in Blayney between Group 10 and Group 11 in the under 18s is set to be a thriller.
Both teams had eight players named that featured in Western Rams final match of the 2023 Laurie Daley Cup campaign, which resulted in a 38-6 loss to Northern Tigers in Tamworth.
Group 10 under 18s coach Mark Booth said both teams are "probably the most outstanding 18s teams" he's seen in a long time.
"It's going to be tough. Both sides are pretty good," he said.
"The difference is probably that we have seven Orange Hawks players in our side. Them playing together will give us a slight edge. They're playing good club footy.
"It's going to be a cracking game. Just the battle in the front row will be worth coming to because both packs are outstanding. But so are both sets of halves.
"They're probably the most outstanding 18s sides I've seen in a long. That'll be worth the admission price, I reckon."
Bathurst will be represented by flying winger Haydn Edwards, who plays his club football with the Panthers, while St Pat's talent Henry Oates will come off the bench.
Riley Hancock has been named as 18th man.
"Haydn was the leading try and point scorer in under 18s last year," Booth said.
"I think he topped the point scoring charts without scoring any goals. He's a speed demon."
Booth described Oates as one of St Pat's best players in under 18s in 2023 so far.
"Henry Oates is an old fashion back rower," he said.
"He gives you everything he's got while he's out there, ripping in.
"Riley Hancock is 18th man as well. He was the captain of the Western Rams under 17s.
"He plays edge or middle. He's just a good, young lad. If he gets an opportunity, he'll give everything he's got as well."
Group 10 has made no change to the team that named earlier in the week.
Orange Hawks duo Jaiden Powyer and Kaydden Hoad will team up in the halves, while fellow teammate Connor Vardanega will captain the representative side from the second row.
Fullback Harry Wald, centre Harrison Kukla, front rower Beau Hartley and second rower Ethan Young will all represent Hawks as well.
The Group 11 is just as stacked too, with Nyngan's super star five-eight Cooper Black named at five-eight.
Black scored in last season's Tom Nelson Under 18s Western Premiership grand final against St Pat's, after being named man of the match in the preliminary final the previous weekend. es.
All up, six Nyngan players have been selected in the Group 11 squad.
Kick-off in the under 18s is from 12.30pm at King George Oval.
