FOUR St Pat's weapons are set to feature in a star-studded Group 10 league tag team, as it looks to take back bragging rights against Western rivals Group 11 at Blayney on Saturday.
Mish Somers will lead the Group 10 team from the halves, while her St Pat's teammates Sophie Stammers, Bronte Emanuel and Meredith Jones all named at fullback, centre and lock respectively.
Orange CYMS' Rebecca Prestwidge will also make her Group 10 debut, having been on the reserves in the Sydney Roosters Indigenous Academy's 26-22 win over Canterbury Bulldogs in the Tarsha Gala Cup decider last Saturday.
READ MORE:
Somers said it'll be great to play with her teammates in such a massive fixture.
"You've got those combinations already, having played with those girls week in week out," she said.
"It's a good opportunity for those girls to play some representative football, which will be fun."
Group 10's last clash with Group 11 resulted in a 38-12 loss at Parkes' Pioneer Oval in September, with India Draper and Kimberlee Gordon leading the way for the hosts.
Somers said Draper will be one of those players that Group 11 will need to control, if they want to claim victory this Saturday.
"India Draper at fullback is always dangerous," she said.
"She's got speed and has played for years. She's definitely one to watch.
"Their halves are pretty skillful, so across the board I think they'll bring a bit of pace. We'll have to be very tight, to not let them make easy metres."
Group 10 will be represented by five different clubs on Saturday and Somers believes that an indication of the talent on display across the group.
"It's a good spread this year, which shows there's a bit of strength in Group 10," she said.
"Those teams are doing well after the first few weeks of the season. It's nice to play with girls from other clubs than playing against them every week."
Somers believes that playing club league tag against Group 11 teams in the new Western League Tag Premiership helps with her players getting a better understanding of their opposition.
"Having played a few of the Group 11 teams, you're a bit more familiar with who you're coming up against," she said.
"It's always an interesting game to see who they bring and they probably think the same about us.
"We'll just have to stick to our game plan and do the basic things right, in order to get a win on Saturday."
"I think through the middle we've got a bit of strength. Meredith Jones is a hard runner and a great defender.
"Sophie Stammers will be playing at the back and she's a good talker, plenty of experience.
"We've got Tori Moore [from CYMS] at hooker and she's great, as well as some of the other young CYMS girls like Hope Gibson and Georgie Barrett.
"For the first time, Rebecca Prestwidge is in the side and she'll line up in the six. She's got a great kicking game and great hands and she's coming off that Tarsha Gala win last week in the tackle."
Cowra Magpies' Emilie Brown, Shailee Dolbel and Danielle Spence are expected to make their Group 10 debut according to Somers, as well as Mudgee Dragons' Dayna Stockton.
Kick-off at Blayney is at 11am.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.