Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Group 10 looking to claim back Western bragging-rights at Blayney

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 5 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pat's talents Bronte Emanuel, Meredith Jones, Sophie Stammers and Mish Somers have all been picked for Group 10, to play Group 11 in Saturday.
St Pat's talents Bronte Emanuel, Meredith Jones, Sophie Stammers and Mish Somers have all been picked for Group 10, to play Group 11 in Saturday.

FOUR St Pat's weapons are set to feature in a star-studded Group 10 league tag team, as it looks to take back bragging rights against Western rivals Group 11 at Blayney on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.