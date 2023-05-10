HE fought for his country in World War II, survived some close encounters, and lived to tell the tales ... for another 78 years.
Alex Bedwell was born on March 14, 1925, in Nurmurka, Victoria. The youngest of four children to parents Ada and George Bedwell, and brother to Harold, Jack and Jessie.
The family moved to Bathurst in 1929, a country town with a rich history, Mr Bedwell called the region home for the remaining 93 years of his life.
While Mr Bedwell drew his last breath only weeks before his 98th birthday, he died having lived a full and purposeful life.
Having attended Howick Street Public followed by Bathurst High, Mr Bedwell strolled home after school one day to find out he had a job interview at the Bank of Australasia - now known as ANZ. He began banking career in Orange, before transferring to Blayney and then Tullamore.
It was during his time at Tullamore, at the young age of 17 during the midst of World War II, that Mr Bedwell decided to apply for the Royal Australian Navy.
After being declared medically unfit by a doctor at Tullamore, Mr Bedwell returned to Bathurst to get a second opinion. The local doctor organised for him to see a consultant physician in the navy who said Mr Bedwell was just a shy country lad and he'd be fine.
Officially joining the navy in May, 1943, Mr Bedwell was trained as a telegraphist. His role included deciphering morse code and wireless messages, among other things. Following his training, Mr Bedwell was drafted to HMAS Ballarat in January 1944, and the Corvette became his home at sea for the next two years.
Mr Bedwell's daughter Margaret said when she last spoke to her father he believed he was the last surviving crew member in NSW.
After a long 24 months at sea, and some very close calls, Mr Bedwell translated a tape that led to great jubilation, not only on HMAS Ballarat but around the world. The Japanese had surrendered and the war was over.
After arriving back on Australian soil, Mr Bedwell joined the family business. Trying to return to normality following the unprecedented times the Second World War brought with it, Mr Bedwell joined a childhood friend and attended a dance organised by the Bathurst Banks Social Club.
It was at the top of the stairs at the Chelsea Café where Mr Bedwell's life changed forever. Taking guests' tickets at the door stood "a good looker", as Mr Bedwell told his children in years to come, by the name of Audrey Austen.
The pair enjoyed a few dances together, which became the catalyst for a loving marriage that lasted almost 60 years.
The couple had two children, a daughter Margaret and son John - who has sadly died.
Mr Bedwell's daughter spoke at the funeral .... reminiscing on her father's great achievements and finding peace in the thought that he is now with his beloved Audrey and son John.
In addition to his contributions during World War II, Mr Bedwell was very involved in the Bathurst community for his entire life. From his involvement with sporting clubs, financial institutions, health, church, school, cultural and service clubs.
One of his biggest commitments was an almost 80-year stint with the Masonic Fraternity of NSW, which he joined in January 1944. He was director, treasurer and deputy chairman of the Bathurst Base Hospital, formally the District Hospital, serving almost 30 years there. And also the director of the Mitchell Co-Op Housing Society and then foundation director of the Mitchell Permanent Building Society.
From 1979 to 1994, Mr Bedwell was Deputy Sheriff of the Supreme Court of NSW Bathurst, and in 2010 he was honoured to receive a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2010, for his services to the community of the Bathurst region. His only regret was not being able to share the accolades with his beloved Audrey.
Mr Bedwell settled down to enjoy the later years of his at the Ilumba Gardens Retirement Village in 2015. Having been a foundation member of the management committee in 1985, the Ilumba community was homely and familiar environment for Mr Bedwell until his final day.
