IT will be a father-son adventure at the upcoming AMSAG Orange Rally this Sunday for Bathurst's Mark and Harry Hudson.
The pair are taking on the open 4WD class at the Mount Canobolas course as two of several Bathurst competitors chasing glory on the Orange dirt.
Mark Hudson will be taking part in his 2004 Subaru Sti WRX Imprezza while son Harry will steer his father's old car, a 1993 Subaru Imprezza WRX.
The older Hudson brings an impressive history of results into the event and is hoping that experience will come to the fore.
"It's a big thing for us. Quite a lot of preparation goes into it," he said.
"We'll be taking part in the AMSAG open 4WD class, and the hope is to win that class. I've won that class before and in 2020 I won the NSW State clubman class and won the Bathurst Light Car Club rallying competition.
"I've only done a couple of rallies between then and now. It's looking like a great field this year for Orange."
Mark Hudson has never lost his drive for rallying despite being on dialysis three days a week with kidney failure, and has been buoyed by his son's growing involvement in the sport.
Dean Batt and Geoffrey Sims will navigate for the father-son combination respecitvely.
"It's great to be able to field two cars and give two navigators an opportunity as well," Hudson said.
"It'll be exciting because Harry's only done the one rally before this, which was a test day down in the forest at Black Springs."
Hudson said without support from many clubs and other people it wouldn't be possible to keep the AMSAG series going.
"I must give a big shout out to the Bathurst Light Car Club. Doing motocross and khanacross is something that helps the next generation of drivers come through," he said.
"Volunteers come out and give their time to run these events. Rally is a family friendly sport, and my wife Deanne comes out to do official jobs like road closures and start-stop control."
This will be the second round of the AMSAG series following the opening event at Taree on March 4.
Round one open 4WD winner Nathan Quinn was initially entered in the Orange round but has since withdrawn, while the remainder of the Taree top three are also not entered.
Fourth-placed Dean Ridge will be the top placed championship competitor taking part as Orange, with fifth-placed Damien Frizell also in action.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
