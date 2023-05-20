LIFE was looking pretty bleak for 15-year-old Drae Abel-Mullins until someone gave him a chance to turn his life around.
The teenager, now 16, is an apprentice at O'Shea's Barber Shop and is focused on a long career ahead of him cutting locks and sculpting facial hair.
Drae was having a tough time at school, finding it difficult to learn in the classroom setting.
"I never did really too good in school, never have, and it just wasn't for me," he said.
Realising school wasn't the place for him, he approached John O'Shea at the barbers to find out if there was an opportunity for him to work there.
Mr O'Shea, who had been cutting Drae's hair since he was a little boy, gave him a chance.
"He gave me a trial and then gave me a job, and then from there it's just been going good. I like it very much," Drae said.
He has been working at O'Shea's for about seven months and is also doing a course through TAFE to build on his hairdressing and barbering skills.
Every Monday he is at TAFE, and then the rest of his working week is spent in the barber shop honing his craft.
"I've been cutting a lot of hair. I'm on the floor a lot at the moment, got a lot of customers coming in, and it's just good to get out there and get your name out and make a reputation for yourself, and hopefully it leads to a future down the track to do your own thing," he said.
"Thanks to John, I can do that."
Drae works with male clients to cut the hair atop their head and to neaten up their facial hair, and has picked up a few regular customers during his short time at O'Shea's.
In addition to finding joy in cutting hair, he enjoys talking to people.
"You learn a lot from just sitting there talking to someone and cutting their hair," Drae said.
The apprenticeship has changed his life, taking him from troubled kid to focused apprentice barber.
"I reckon this has pulled me in line a lot. I reckon I would have went down a little bit as troubled kid, but ever since I've worked here I've just been kept in check by John," he said.
Mr O'Shea said the reason he gave Drae a chance was because of how eager he was to become a barber.
"He approached us and he was really keen to do it, so you have to give him a go," he said.
He is really proud of how his young apprentice is shaping up.
"He's going really well. He's only young and there's a few things to iron out, but he's going really well," Mr O'Shea said.
"We're happy with him."
Drae said his family is also pleased with how he is turning his life around through his apprenticeship.
And he has some advice for other teenagers like him who might be questioning whether school is the right place for them.
"If you're not doing too good in school, try to look for a job that you actually like and you think you're going to be good at and go for it," Drae said.
"You never know til you try, so if you've got a dream, chase it. If you like something, go for it.
"Don't give up."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
