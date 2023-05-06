WHAT was your first car?
Unless you were particularly wealthy or lucky, it's likely to have been second hand - or third or fourth-hand.
Mine was a blue and white 1962 Ford Anglia, of the kind later featured in one of the Harry Potter movies.
The next was a deep green 1963 Rootes company Sunbeam with twin carburettors and a canvas sun roof.
Later there was a pale blue mini minor and a (grubby) white Volkswagen beetle.
They were all cute and very cheap, but they didn't really go, which is what you want in a car.
I spent a lot of my twenties sitting by the side of the road waiting for assistance, or parking on hills so I could do hill starts.
With Australia now getting on board with electric vehicles after a very slow start, there is a huge gap at the bottom end of the market.
Where are the little second-hand electric vehicles for students, young people, second family cars?
They barely exist in this country.
But that is changing.
My partner and I recently went to the Fully Charged electric car expo at Darling Harbour, where we heard a presentation on the need for more second-hand electric cars in the Australian market.
The Good Car company (goodcar.co) was created specifically to get more used electric cars into Australia.
The three people involved in the start-up are all environmental scientists.
They describe themselves as rather "unlikely" types to be heading up a car company, but their determination to get things moving on the electric car front in this country drove them into it (puns intended).
The company sources used electric cars, imports them, and sells them.
The price tags are a very long way from the couple of hundred Dad paid for my Ford Anglia - the cheapest I can see on their website is a 2016 Nissan Leaf AZEO for $21, 871 - but that's still a long way south of a new Tesla.
The company also works with communities across Australia to bulk-buy used EVs, thereby shaving the costs even further.
While we were at the crowded expo - next year's will be at Sydney Showground, a much bigger venue - we ran into BCCAN member Keith Hungerford, who had brought along his EV, a 2019 Hyundai Ioniq, to "show and tell".
Keith divides his time between a small farm at Rock Forest and a home in Balmain, and his EV makes the run back and forth seamlessly.
