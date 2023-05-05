BATHURST '75 will lock horns with Orange Waratahs on Saturday afternoon, but for James Christie, Andrew Fearnley and the rest of their family, it'll mean much more.
Bathurst '75 has teamed up with Bathurst District Football, Panorama FC and Beragoo Sports to raise funds for Run4Pepper, a charity that raises funds for Ronald McDonald House and the Sydney Children's Hospital.
Run4Pepper was set-up after the tragic passing of Christie's daughter Pepper last year, who lost her battle at just 16-months-old.
With other fundraising activities planned on the day, Pepper will be at the forefront of players' minds when they take to Proctor Park against Waratahs.
"We're doing this as much as we can to raise funds because it's close to our hearts," Fearnley said.
"Being involved in football, we felt it was important to do something and the football community has been really supportive. It'll definitely be an emotional day, especially for James.
"Hopefully we can get some good support on the day and all indication so far is that's possible."
Fearnley said Run4Pepper wants to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House and the Sydney Children's Hospital because of the work they did in supporting Christie and his family.
"James' daughter, when she passed away, the two charities were really helpful to them," he said.
"In Pepper's memory, we want to raise as much money for those two organisations, given how much they do for other children in a similar age to Pepper."
In term's of Saturday's match against Waratahs, Fearnley isn't taking the reigning Western Premier League (WPL) champions lightly.
Waratahs suffered a 5-2 loss to Orana Spurs in the opening round of the season, but bounced back with a 2-0 win over Macquarie United in week two.
The Orange club's round three fixture was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Parkes.
"To be fair on the comp this year, it's probably more even than what it was in the past two years," Fearnley said.
"No disrespect to the clubs that aren't there anymore, but it certainly feels like there's no easy games in the comp.
"Full respect to Waratahs, they had a slow start but then they had a really impressive win against Macquarie.
"The main concentration points for us is that we started poorly in that opening round loss but we've had two decent performances.
"But we've got to be good over 90 minutes and that's the challenge for us on Saturday. We've got to start stronger and be more dominant in the first half, taking the game away from teams earlier."
In terms of the royal blues' form, '75 went down 4-2 to Macquarie United in Dubbo in week one, before bouncing back with consecutive wins against Orana Spurs (3-1) and Barnstoneworth United (4-1), with both games at Proctor Park.
Andrew Smith is expected to return for '75 on Saturday, while Jack Press remains unavailable, with one week remaining in his suspension.
Bathurst '75 will kick-off against Orange Waratahs at 5pm.
In the earlier game, Panorama will face Barnstoneworth United.
Ricky Guihot's men suffered a 1-0 loss to Macquarie United last Saturday, in wet conditions in Dubbo, and will no doubt love to return to the winners circle.
"I don't really know what to expect from Barnies," he said.
"I thought they were travelling alright but then '75 beat them to the sword on the weekend.
"I don't know what the goals were like or much about the game but they'll be good. Every team in the competition is going to be good.
"Our biggest problem is our chances. We need to take our chances.
"We'll create them, there's no dramas about that and anyone who watched our second half last week will see that we create a lot of chances, we just didn't take any."
Jaiden Culbert remains out for an extended period of time and is unlikely to return until round 10.
Will Fitzpatrick, Thomas Dale and Jacob Soetens are all expected to return to the matchday squad.
Jarvis Callan-McKechnie has been promoted from the Goats' Bathurst District Football men's premier league team into the WPL squad full-time, after a stellar start to the season.
Panorama will kick-off against Barnstoneworth United at 3pm.
