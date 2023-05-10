HAVING no remorse or insight into criminal offending has seen a 51-year-old man placed on a term of jail to be served in the community.
For the next 15 months, Andrew Jeffery Rawlings of Rocket Street, Bathurst, will be on an intensive correction order (ICO) after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 3, 2023, to common assault.
According to court documents, Rawlings and the victim went to the Family Hotel on Russell Street in Bathurst during the evening of December 10, 2022 where they had dinner and drank alcohol.
Rawlings, who attracted attention from security earlier in the night, walked up to the victim about 1.30am and got into an argument.
The court heard Rawlings then grabbed the person's shirt and held their jaw, which was seen by the security guard.
Police were called as the victim made their way to the front of the premises, where the security asked if they were ok.
"He does this all the time ... last week he [allegedly] gave me a black eye," the victim said about Rawlings.
The court heard police arrived about 2am and had the victim and Rawlings - who was walking towards Keppel Street - pointed out by the security guard.
Rawlings continued to call out to the victim before he flagged down a nearby taxi and got in.
After officers stopped the taxi, police physically pulled Rawlings out of the car after he refused to do so on his own.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he was identified and interviewed.
Rawlings was released after he denied the assault, but after further investigations, was ultimately charged.
During his sentencing, Legal Aid solicitor, Keith Kuan, admitted to the court his client did have "limited insight" into his offending but said it could be addressed by an order.
Mr Kuan added that Rawlings, who has a history of violent crimes, had been "out of trouble" for a number of years.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she was disappointed with Rawlings who, in her view, struggled to understand the criminality of his offending.
"I get the feeling you don't understand this is a crime," Ms Ellis said.
"You seem to be pointing the finger in every direction but at yourself. If it happened to you, I think you would cry out with how terrible this is."
As part of Rawlings' ICO, he cannot consume any alcohol or illegal drugs for the entire period, and must do 150 hours of unpaid community service work.
