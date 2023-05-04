MONTHS of preparation will pay off on Friday morning when the 154th Royal Bathurst Show throws open its gates.
The pavilions have been set up, the competitions have been judged and Sideshow Alley is ready and waiting.
Scott St Clair, who operates the Johnny Rock n Roll dodgems, said ride owners are gearing up for a massive three days.
He said the Royal Bathurst Show is known as one of the best around.
"It gets bigger and better each year," he said.
Mr St Clair, who travelled from Melbourne for the event, said it had been a busy few days setting up, but everything was pretty much ready to go.
"We've got a really good crew and they work really good as a team," he said.
"Team work is a must here."
Tayla Fawkner, who is running one of the clown attractions in Sideshow Alley, said she was at the Moree Show last weekend.
"It's a lot smaller than Bathurst," she said.
"There's more rides here and a lot bigger rides."
And while the weather conditions are expected to be brisk, Ms Fawkner said she didn't think it would deter the crowds the Bathurst show is known for.
"We can deal with the cold, I'm just glad it's going to be dry," she said.
Like Mr St Clair, Ms Fawkner said she too had been busy setting up her sideshow attraction.
"We started on Monday, we do all different stuff," she said.
"We have to make sure all the prizes are restocked and everything is ready to go.
"We've been doing a couple of hours each day."
In addition to the show's enormous Sideshow Alley, Royal Bathurst Show secretary Brett Kenworthy, said there will also be an abundance of agricultural achievements showcased over the weekend.
"The main show are the competitions, and the seeking of excellence and the running of competitions and breeding and innovation in breed and genetics," he said.
The 2023 Royal Bathurst Show gets underway on Friday, May 5, to Sunday, May 7, and will feature a variety of rides, entertainment and sideshows, as well as ample agricultural competitions.
