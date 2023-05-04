Western Advocate
It's show time: Royal Bathurst Show kicks off on May 5

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
May 4 2023
Tayla Fawkner and Scott St Clair, setting up the clowns in readiness for the Royal Bathurst Show.
MONTHS of preparation will pay off on Friday morning when the 154th Royal Bathurst Show throws open its gates.

