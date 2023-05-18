Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

The Central West Charity Tractor Trek is recruiting for the 2023 fundraiser

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
May 18 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Dunstan with his son Noah, in the famous orange tractor. Picture supplied
Cameron Dunstan with his son Noah, in the famous orange tractor. Picture supplied

IS THERE anything more at-tractor-ive than riding around on main roads in a classic orange tractor?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.