IS THERE anything more at-tractor-ive than riding around on main roads in a classic orange tractor?
The answer, according to Central West Charity Tractor Trek committee member Cameron Dunstan, is yes - there is something better - several classic tractors driving around on main roads.
This is why members of the Tractor Trek committee are pioneering for more tractor drivers, from all over the Central West to take part in this year's at-tractor-ive pursuit.
The Tractor Trek is held annually, with the aim to raise money for sick children, and since 2017, the event has raised approximately $360,000 for the Little Wings charity, which assists sick children and their families.
These funds are raised by direct fundraising from tractor drivers, as well as function nights, sausage sizzles, trivia nights, auctions, and a major raffle each year.
This raffle, for the past two years, has included a major prize of a Hyundai 130.
For last year's Tractor Trek, there were only 16 tractors that were able to take part in the trek, but the committee are hoping that those numbers can reach up to 30 for 2023.
This year, the annual trek will take place over the weekend of September 22, to 24, with tractor drivers trekking 250 kilometres around the Cowra area.
"We just drive on the main roads, doing 22kms an hour," Mr Dunstan said.
Though the idea of travelling around these roads at low speeds is something that may not appeal to everyone, Mr Dunstan said the experience is very eye-opening.
"It's pretty cool, it's surprising what you see at 22 kilometres an hour compared to a hundred," he said.
In order to ensure the trek is as safe as possible for everyone on the roads, there is traffic control in place, as well as members of the Rural Fire Service being on standby in the case of any tractor breakdowns.
A variety of different tractors, of a variety of year models participate in the tractor trek, ensuring that the journey can be as comfortable, or as rough and ready as the tractor you ride in.
"Mine is one of the older ones, so it's a 1962 model," Mr Dunstan said.
"So it's open and you can feel all the elements, like the rain in your face, which is what it was like last year, when it absolutely bucketed down."
Those participating in the Trek are also encouraged to bring their children, which according to Mr Dunstan, makes the journey even better.
"It makes it so much better with the kids, just seeing how much they like it," he said.
"Noah is four, and last year was his first time in the tractor, and we couldn't get him out of it."
As well as the incentive of having a fun, family weekend trekking around in a tractor, participants are also invited to take part in a function night, to celebrate their fundraising efforts.
If anyone is interested in becoming a member of the group or entering a tractor, driver and/ or co driver, please call Cameron Dunstan on 0427239880 for more information.
