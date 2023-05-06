AFTER more than 20 years of service, administrative assistant Rhonda Hill has bid farewell to 2MCE and Charles Sturt University.
Rhonda has been a familiar face to the community over the years as the first point of contact at station reception.
She has even presented on air from time to time, including reading the Talking Newspaper and presenting our Breakfast show.
Rhonda was farewelled with some flowers and a gift from station staff and volunteers, with many lovely messages written in her goodbye card.
Rhonda says she is looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren.
Thank you for your service, Rhonda and best wishes from all of us for your next adventures.
EACH Wednesday at 11am on 2MCE, The Seymour Hour presents an hour of community news from Bathurst Seymour Centre.
Presented by a rotating roster of volunteer presenters, and joined by a guest from the Seymour Centre team, The Seymour Hour showcases news, activities and events, and features client birthdays and song requests.
The Seymour Centre provides a range of services designed to enhance the wellbeing and quality of life of older people with disabilities and support for their carers.
In the most recent Seymour Hour, presenter Donald Alexander was joined by manager Rachel Sheppard, who told us about a recent group outing to O'Connell, an upcoming high tea for Mother's Day, and a reduction in bingo at the centre in exchange for some other activities.
She also talked about upcoming guest speakers on topics like hearing aids and connecting with the government's My Aged Care services, and some of the interesting work in compiling the life stories of their clients at the centre.
