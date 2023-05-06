Western Advocate
Station stalwart farewells 2MCE after more than two decades | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
May 6 2023 - 11:00am
Rhonda Hill has departed 2MCE after more than 20 years.
AFTER more than 20 years of service, administrative assistant Rhonda Hill has bid farewell to 2MCE and Charles Sturt University.

