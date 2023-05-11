A MID-MORNING argument came to an undesirable end for a man who, because of the fight, was found by police to have illegal drugs in his home.
Ronald Bernhard Dekkers, 56, of Bonnor Street, Kelso, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 2, 2023 for having cannabis in his possession.
Police said they went to a home on Bonnor Street in Kelso about 8am on March 22, 2023 in relation to two men arguing, court documents reveal.
As police arrived, they saw a man standing outside who, once approached by police, explained he went to Dekkers' home to allegedly buy drugs.
The court heard police went and spoke with Dekkers who said the victim had woken him up by knocking on the door and was there to allegedly sell him a mobile phone. He explained the argument occurred because he asked the person to leave.
After police went inside the home to look for a suspected weapon the person claimed to have been used in the argument, police saw a metal tin sitting on Dekkers' bedside table.
Dekkers was asked if he had any prohibited drugs in his home and he replied "yeah, I smoke a bit of pot. Here it is" before he climbed over the bed to give police the tin.
Police opened the item and found two buds of green vegetable matter inside.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charge against Dekkers proven in his absence at open court and fined him $800.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.