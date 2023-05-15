HAVING to choose between putting food on the table and putting a nappy on your baby is a choice no family should face, however many do, and that is why The Nappy Collective is calling for support.
The not-for-profit organisation collects and redistributes nappies to families in crises all over Australia, and has just begun its annual Mother's Day collection drive with two Bathurst businesses joining the initiative as drop-off points.
Jenny's Kindergarten & Early Learning Centre and Elizabeth Chifley Presbyterian Preschool will both be collecting nappy donations up until May 21, and The Nappy Collection's volunteer regional leader for the Central West Chloe Garlick encourages everyone in a position to donate to help out.
"I couldn't imagine a parent being in the situation where they have to choose between food or nappies," Ms Garlick said.
"There's already so many stresses that come with being a new parent, to add on top of that the cost of living and seeing your baby in distress because you can't change them often enough is what really motivated me to give back to the community."
New disposable nappies or leftover opened packets that are no longer needed and also nappy pants are all acceptable donations, for anyone interested in supporting the organisation's collection drive.
Not being able to change a child as often as needed leads to nappy stress, which can then cause a number of other health issues that require medical attention.
According to The Nappy Collective's research, around 280,000 Australian children under the age of five are estimated to suffer nappy stress each year, with some experiencing skin and urinary infections.
"It's a compounding issue," Ms Garlick said.
"If you can't afford to change your baby's nappy and your baby gets nappy rash and it gets severe enough that you've got to drive to an appointment.
"That's petrol, that's medication, it all adds up from the root cause of not being able to afford nappies in the first place."
Any donations, big or small, will be greatly appreciated by The Nappy Collective, and anyone interested in becoming a volunteer and help out further is encouraged to contact the organisation.
