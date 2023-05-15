Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Jenny's Kindergarten and Elizabeth Chifley nappy drive collection points

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated May 15 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Chifley Presbyterian Preschool proud to help provide families in need with nappies. Picture supplied
Elizabeth Chifley Presbyterian Preschool proud to help provide families in need with nappies. Picture supplied

HAVING to choose between putting food on the table and putting a nappy on your baby is a choice no family should face, however many do, and that is why The Nappy Collective is calling for support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.