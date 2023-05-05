THE Bathurst Bulldogs pack has been functioning like a well-oiled machine to start the Blowes Cup season and one of the most exciting cogs in that system is flanker Jarrod Zuvela.
The new Bulldogs number seven hasn't taken long to earn the praises of coach Dean Oxley during the team's unbeaten three game run to begin the 2023 campaign.
The former Charles Sturt University player recently moved back to Bathurst from the Central Coast and made the switch to the blue and gold upon his arrival - a move that he's loved every second of.
Zuvela said he embraces the coaching philosophy that Oxley has put forward, which he says strikes the right balance of criticism and compassion.
"He holds everyone to high standards but it still feels like such a comfy club to be at. They were very welcoming and I really bought in to what Foxy [Oxley] was talking about - that no-one owns a jersey and everyone is pushing for those higher spots.
"I've had the last few years off. I grew up playing on the Central Coast for the Kariong Wanderers, who unfortunately folded this year, then in my last year of playing in 2020 I was over at Walgett.
"I've settled in Bathurst, bought a house and had a baby 12 months ago so I can see myself being here for quite a bit. I grew up playing rugby so I just wanted to get back into it and Bathurst have been a great club."
It was a match with the Charles Sturt University side on their Old Boys Day two years ago that gave Zuvela the drive to get into rugby again.
Zuvela was keen to get back into the swing of things last season but injury got in the way.
"We had an Old Boys day where I played for the uni and I thought about giving it a go again," he said.
"I played my own game after that old boys day because I got a bit excited, and there was still a bit of uncertainty around COVID, so I didn't play in '21 and then I ended up hurting my back last year.
"I took some time off work and it took a while before I was able to get back to the gym and into sports again. By the end of last year I thought 'I'm ready to get back into footy again' and I went to pre-season."
Because of his time with CSU, most recently in 2014, Zuvela has been on the other side of the field against the Bulldogs.
"I played rugby for the uni for a few years, so I actually ended up playing against the Bulldogs before they were split up into different competitions," he said.
"I'm friends with [co-coach] Chris Plunkett, so there was a familiar face at the Bulldogs, and I wanted to meet more people from town, and rugby is a great community to do that.
"It's so enjoyable turning up to training each week. Everyone takes it seriously but they're also able to enjoy themselves.
"It's been a good couple of weeks but the results make it even better. You want to turn up to every training session and give 100 per cent."
Bulldogs will look to extend their winning start to four games this Saturday when they travel to play Orange City.
The Bathurst men now remain the only unbeaten side in the competition.
