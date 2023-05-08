PEOPLE with disabilities who want to live independently are being priced out of the rental market and, with little in the way of social housing available, they're running out of places to turn to.
But Vivability, a disability support agency in Bathurst, is stepping up to help.
The agency has formed a partnership with a local developer and is working with them to build three houses on a site in Bailie Street, just a short distance from the central business district.
Once built, these houses will be able to accommodate six people with disabilities.
Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham said the houses are a direct response to the tough market people with disabilities are being affected by.
"Rentals are really difficult across the community and we're aware of that," he said.
"For people with disabilities, with the increase in the property market, we see higher rental costs and less stock that's affordable for people without going into social housing.
"Obviously, there's significant waitlists for people with social housing and people who were in their own rental accommodation, several have found that they've either been pushed out because of the rising rent costs or their properties have been sold.
"There's generally been less stock and things are becoming more difficult in terms of affordability for people."
Mr Packham said most people with disabilities are on a disability support pension and, while they can access rental assistance payments, the amount of money they receive is below a basic wage.
This makes it harder for them to weather the increases in rent, utilities and groceries.
That is why Vivability is building houses that are affordable, rent controlled, and located in close proximity to the CBD and public transport.
Each property will have three bedrooms, with one likely to be used to relocate a group home to.
"The idea about having a fixed accommodation service in one house is about providing some additional support to people who are living more independently in the other two residences," Mr Packham said.
People will pay a fixed fee to cover their rent and utilities, and if they want to they can look at having a shared cost for food as well.
These fees give them financial responsibility, enabling them to be as independent as possible.
"We're really keen for people to live as independently as possible, and for a lot of people they just need some casual drop-in support, or it may be that they just have some drop-in support from family members," Mr Packham said.
"With this model ... it's really about making tenancies affordable and sustainable for people."
The houses are expected to be available by Christmas, 2023.
While Vivability is happy to provide some relief to people with disabilities, the organisation doesn't want to work in the social housing space.
That is why Mr Packham would like to see more landlords accept people with disabilities as tenants in their properties.
"From my perspective, Vivability have a number of accommodation services," he said.
"We find that people with disabilities making great tenants. They're very conscientious in terms of the properties they are living in, and also they are assisted to budget well to ensure that they meet their ongoing costs."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
