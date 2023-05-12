Western Advocate
Kelly Raymond Pearce convicted of riding scooter without licence

By Court Reporter
May 12 2023 - 11:30am
A bronze Lady Justice statue placed in front of a bundle of law books. File picture
A HIGHWAY cruise on a motorised scooter without a helmet or licence has resulted in a $600 fine for a 24-year-old man.

