Our History

Looking back on the history of soccer in the Astley Cup

Updated May 4 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:07pm
Bathurst High Campus thanks Darren and Claire Sinclair at Bathurst Coaches for their generous support of the 2023 Astley Cup Soccer Team, pictured above.
AS the Astley Cup approaches its 100th Year of Competition, Bathurst High Campus is preparing for what is anticipated to be the most highly-sought title in the history of the Astley Cup.

