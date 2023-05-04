AS the Astley Cup approaches its 100th Year of Competition, Bathurst High Campus is preparing for what is anticipated to be the most highly-sought title in the history of the Astley Cup.
Bathurst High already has plans for an Astley Cup ball at Goldfields on Friday, June 23, while organisers are already busy designing an array of memorabilia.
The Astley Cup is an interschool competition contested between Bathurst High Campus, Orange High School and Dubbo Senior College.
Each school plays a home round and an away round. This year Bathurst's home round will be on Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23.
The sports played have varied over the years, in line with popularity.
In recent years, the sports played are hockey, netball, basketball, boy's soccer, girl's soccer, tennis, rugby league and athletics.
In addition to physical sports, there is also fierce competition in debating for the Mulvey Cup.
Boy's soccer was first introduced to the Astley Cup in 1988, with Bathurst beating Dubbo 1-0 but losing to Orange 0-2. Girls soccer followed in 2005 with the Bathurst girls winning both Astley Cup matches.
Bathurst High Campus thanks Darren and Claire Sinclair at Bathurst Coaches for their generous support of the 2023 Astley Cup Soccer Team.
For more information on the 100 Years of Astley Cup celebrations, visit the Bathurst High Campus Facebook page.
For tickets to the Astley Cup Ball, visit www.123tix.com.au, and to purchase commemorative Astley Cup merchandise visit https://bhcastleycup.myshopify.com.
