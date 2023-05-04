Western Advocate
Alexander Cormack threatens to cave magistrates 'f---ing head in'

May 5 2023 - 9:30am
The man tried to talk over the magistrate in court and after his microphone was muted put his fingers in his ears. File picture
The man tried to talk over the magistrate in court and after his microphone was muted put his fingers in his ears. File picture

A man has been sentenced in Orange Local Court for threatening to kill a Central West magistrate who refused to grant him bail.

