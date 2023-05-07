Western Advocate
Our History

Smithys forged a name for themselves, but sometimes business flamed out | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
May 7 2023 - 5:00pm
A blacksmith named Mr Fleming, photographed in August, 1918.
THE Gregory Collection held by the Bathurst District Historical Society contains the images of a number of colonial tradesmen including this week's image of a Mr Fleming, a blacksmith. The photo was taken during August, 1918.

These tradesmen were known as a smith or smithy, short for blacksmith.

