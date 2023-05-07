These tradesmen were known as a smith or smithy, short for blacksmith.
The term blacksmith derives from iron, formerly called black metal, and farrier from the Latin ferrum, meaning iron.
The job is not a new one, as it was the Hittites who worked out how to forge and temper iron some time around 1500 B.C.
Although theirs was a crude process with basic tools and a fire, it sufficed for the creation of weapons such as arrows and spearheads.
With a lack of understanding of the properties of iron, they established the process.
Blacksmithing was a dirty job and in colonial times in Australia community blacksmiths created just about everything made of metal - nails, pots, knives, hinges and latches for doors and windows, kitchen utensils, horseshoes and all iron or steel tools, such as rakes and ploughs.
One of Bathurst's earliest foundries was that of Mr Dennys.
He claimed it was the largest of its kind in the colony, out of the metropolis, and was situated on the banks of the Macquarie River where it was spanned by the road traffic bridge.
Any passenger to Bathurst in June 1876 via the steam train would have noticed the buildings and furnace chimneys to the right as they approached Bathurst.
His business was known as the Denison Foundry and employed about fifty men and boys, including six blacksmiths.
He boasted a fine engine fitting shop with four lathes - two of them vertical ones - drilling, punching, shearing, and planing machines.
The blacksmith's shop contained ten fires when in full work, all blown by engine blasts, and there was also a mighty hammer driven by steam that could smash an iron bar or crack a nut at the bidding of the smith in charge.
Another blacksmith in May, 1892 was Mr R.R. Blair, iron and brass founder, blacksmith and engineer.
Mr Blair had established his business in Havannah Street, opposite the Bathurst Showground producing all kinds of mining machinery and agricultural implements which could be made to order or repaired.
They also produced stamper horseshoes and dies, which were a specialty of the business.
Builder's ironwork of every description in the newest designs could be turned out at moderate rates.
In February, 1939, Mr George Thompson Clarke died in Lithgow Hospital at the age of 91.
He was for many years associated with Cobb and Co. at Bathurst as a blacksmith.
He was a native of Tasmania and went to live at Bathurst at the age of 17 years.
Things did not always go satisfactorily, and some blacksmiths ended up in Bathurst's Bankruptcy Court, such as in August, 1898.
The court was held before the district registrar to examine the bankruptcy of James O'Maley, blacksmith, of Bathurst.
Mr F.B. Kenny appeared for the bankrupt, who attributed his insolvency to the failure of business and sickness of himself and family.
He had carried on the business in Bathurst and went to west Australia 12 months previously, returning four or five months after.
When he commenced business in 1894, he had about £80 as capital and his life was insured for £100 payable at 65 years.
About a year ago judgment was given against him in the District Court, but execution was not issued as the bankrupt owned two houses, which were mortgaged in 1891 for £450, and £30 was due for interest.
His average income during the previous three years had been about £1 per week, which was spent in support of his family.
The examination was declared closed.
The statement of bankruptcy showed the amount of debts due to unsecured creditors was £327 5s 1d, and his assets were valued at £2.
The sum of £480 was due to a secured creditor, the security being valued at £400.
