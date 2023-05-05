White Sunday on the way, with snow forecast for Central West

THIS weekend's cold snap across the Central West could bring the first snowfalls of the year.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye, snow has been forecast across the region's high country, just under a month away from the official start of winter.
Forecast is indicating snow will fall at Oberon, Jenolan Caves, the high country south of Blayney around Newbridge and out at Black Springs.
The first snows have been forecast to start falling around 10am, before reaching its most widespread at 7pm, before clearing up in the early hours of Monday morning.
Saturday is forecast to bring Bathurst's first minus temperature of the year, with a low of -1 expected.
Sunday's mercury is forecast to drop down to two degrees, with a high of 10, with snow possible above 900 metres.
Possible small hail in the south in the afternoon and evening, winds west to southwesterly 20-30 kmph.
Monday will drop to -2, with the mercury to max out at 10 degrees.
