WHO would have thought that a game of squash would be the catalyst for a happily ever after, but for Bathurst newlyweds Alisha and Michael Hutchinson that's how their love story began.
On a four-walled court with rackets in hand was where the couple first met, and after dating for around five years they decided it was time to get married.
The couple made the decision together that it was time to take the next step in their relationship, and on Friday March 10, 2023, they were joined by their family for a small, intimate gathering as they said "I do" to a lifetime of loving and supporting each other.
The ceremony was held at Hillandale Garden at Yetholme, with the celebrations continuing the following day at Greens on William.
The couple were joined at the Greens by friends and family for some bare foot bowls and a good time, celebrating the start of their chapter as husband and wife.
