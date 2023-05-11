Western Advocate
Alisha and Michael Hutchinson say "I do" at Yetholme's Hillandale

By Amy Rees
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
WHO would have thought that a game of squash would be the catalyst for a happily ever after, but for Bathurst newlyweds Alisha and Michael Hutchinson that's how their love story began.

