TWENTY years ago, Bathurst became the first region in NSW to pilot a game-changing program that has helped save the lives of countless animals.
Back on Mother's Day 2003, Bathurst hosted a prototype by the RSPCA, which saw vets at Stewart Street Vets de-sex, vaccinate and microchip 120 pets in one day.
The prototype quickly developed into the CAWS for All Paws, where low-income people could get their pets de-sexed, vaccinated and microchipped for a low a cost.
Other de-sexing programs have branched off over the years, with Bathurst offer several programs a year.
Dr Ann-Margaret Withers, of RSPCA NSW, said the prototype was a game changer.
"It was unique thing at the time, as far as I know," she said.
"It was kind of the beginning of our outreach community work at RSPCA in NSW.
"It was the origin our de-sexing program, which has been a humane way to control population. We work within communities to look after animal welfare."
When the prototype was first launched back in 2003, Dr Withers said euthanasia rates across NSW were "incredibly high".
"Rural pounds had euthanasia rates of over 90 per cent for dogs," she said.
"That has really changed over the past 20 years and de-sexing programs target people who can't afford it or are unlikely to go to a vet.
"If you look at the statistics from all local pounds, the amount of animals entering pounds has really dropped, with a big drive to re-home them."
Dr Withers said Margaret Gaal played a big role in bringing the original prototype to Bathurst.
"Having spoken to the managing vets, she obviously saw the need for something like," she said.
"I had only just started at the RSPCA all those years ago but they decided to run it in Bathurst.
"Having a local person engaged with the community like Margaret really helped."
Bathurst Regional Council, in partnership with the RSPCA, will once again run a de-sexing program for both cats and dogs from June 5-16.
The cost of microchipping is included for both dogs and cats and first vaccinations are included for dogs only.
Pain relief and hospitalisation are included in the cost for both dogs and cats.
Places are strictly limited and bookings are essential. To reserve a place, contact Stewart Street Veterinary Hospital on 6331 1222 or Bathurst Central Animal Hospital on 6332 5800
This program is open to pensioners and low-income earners who are residents of the Bathurst local government area.
