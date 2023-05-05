Saints talent on show for Group 10 showdown

"Those teams are doing well after the first few weeks of the season. It's nice to play with girls from other clubs than playing against them every week."
Somers believes that playing club league tag against Group 11 teams in the new Western League Tag Premiership helps with her players getting a better understanding of their opposition.
"Having played a few of the Group 11 teams, you're a bit more familiar with who you're coming up against. It's always an interesting game to see who they bring and they probably think the same about us.
"We'll just have to stick to our game plan and do the basic things right, in order to get a win on Saturday."
"I think through the middle we've got a bit of strength. Meredith Jones is a hard runner and a great defender.
"Sophie Stammers will be playing at the back and she's a good talker, plenty of experience.
"We've got Tori Moore [from CYMS] at hooker and she's great, as well as some of the other young CYMS girls like Hope Gibson and Georgie Barrett.
"For the first time, Rebecca Prestwidge is in the side and she'll line up in the six. She's got a great kicking game and great hands and she's coming off that Tarsha Gala win last week in the tackle."
Cowra Magpies' Emilie Brown, Shailee Dolbel and Danielle Spence are expected to make their Group 10 debut according to Somers, as well as Mudgee Dragons' Dayna Stockton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.