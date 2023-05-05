Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Saints talent on show for Group 10 showdown

Updated May 5 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • From backpage

"Those teams are doing well after the first few weeks of the season. It's nice to play with girls from other clubs than playing against them every week."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.