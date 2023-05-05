IN one of the the closest results ever, Megan Walton has been named as the 2023 Royal Bathurst Show's Young Woman Ambassador, with Chloe Johns the runner up.
Family and friends of the four finalists - Jasmine Tobin, Chloe Johns, Emily Press and Megan Walton - were all on hand to witness the announcement on Friday night in the Cec English Pavilion at Bathurst Showground.
Formerly known as the Royal Bathurst Showgirl, the competition provides young women in the region with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge and contributions to the community, learn important life skills and meet new people.
Young Woman Ambassador steward Vicki Wilson said she was thrilled with the quality of entrants.
"We were really pleased with this year's competition," she said.
Ms Wilson said the competition had a lot of interest this year, adding there were some girls that entered and the dates didn't work for them, but they've already put their name down for next year.
"It was really good to have the interest we had," she said.
She said, with the calibre of entrants so high, it was especially difficult to choose the winner.
"It was incredibly close, all of them were so professional, they all interviewed and represented really well," she said, adding ??? will now go on to to represent Bathurst in the zone level next year.
Ms Wilson said all the entrants were looking forward to being actively involved in the Bathurst community in the coming year.
"That's something that hasn't happened, so that's great to see," she said.
She said the date for next year's competition has been set down for March 9, and encouraged interested young women to enter the competition.
She thanked all the sponsors involved who have supported the competition.
"Without these businesses we just wouldn't be able to have the competition, they are amazing," she said.
