Megan Walton takes out Young Woman Ambassador against a high quality field

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated May 5 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 7:00pm
Councillor Ben Fry, congratulates the winner of the Young Woman Ambassador of the Year, Megan Walton.
Councillor Ben Fry, congratulates the winner of the Young Woman Ambassador of the Year, Megan Walton.

IN one of the the closest results ever, Megan Walton has been named as the 2023 Royal Bathurst Show's Young Woman Ambassador, with Chloe Johns the runner up.

