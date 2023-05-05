WHEN players started stepping away from the initial Group 10 team selected for this Saturday's representative clash with Group 11 there was one team hungry to fill up the new spots: Bathurst Panthers.
Panthers' rocky start to the Peter McDonald Premiership season, which included a round one 60-point hammering at the hands of Dubbo CYMS, has left the side chasing every bit of time on field they can get to gain more experience.
Four Panthers were initially named to play in this weekend's game at Blayney but that number has jumped up to six, which now gives the club the biggest representation in the Group 10 squad.
Nick Tilburg and Dave Sellers weren't available for the game but his Panthers teammates McCoy White, Tom Lemmich, Josh Rivett and Daniel Bain all jumped at the opportunity to don the blue.
They'll join the Betts brothers, Jake and Jed, as the Panthers' representatives.
Six players who were selected in the original Group 10 team will not be taking part.
For those Panthers stepping up to fill the void it's a chance for them to build upon their team's much-needed derby victory over St Pat's in the last PMP round.
White moves straight into the starting second row spot for Group 10.
He's eager to test himself against a highly-touted Group 11 side.
"It's great. It's my first time in this team. They were low on troops so it was good to get the call up," he said.
"I think everyone that's in the side now wants to be there, so they're going to be keen to have a crack. It should be a good game.
"There's plenty of good players in this team. You bring all those Mudgee boys into the side and those Lithgow boys and we'll be able to give it a good crack.
"The last Group 10 team I was a part of was the under 18s game at Dubbo in 2018. It's great to be back."
Panthers' bid for a return to Peter McDonald Premiership finals got off to a bad start with big defeats to Dubbo CYMS and Parkes Spacemen.
White is hoping his Panthers teammates can bring the same energy they showed in the Bathurst derby into the upcoming Group 11 battle.
"We want to forget about those first two games. Beating Pat's has got us going again. It's up to us to keep firing now," he said.
"Our next game will be against [Orange] CYMS now and that's going to be a must-win game for us.
"We all wanted to play in this one to get ourselves some more match fitness and to get some kays in the legs. We didn't really want the bye. We want the extra minutes."
Lemmich jumps into Group 10's starting centre spot.
He recently enjoyed his call up to the South Sydney Rabbitohs SG Ball side and is looking forward to his next challenge.
"I can't wait for it. I'd been selected for under 18s games in the past but every time that match was on I had other things on so I never got to play, but I did play my junior Group rep games all the way through," he said.
"This will be my first senior game though, so I'm very excited.
"That Group 11 team is very good but we've got lots of great players. There's the Betts brothers and those Mudgee boys are very handy as well."
Group 10 are aiming for their fourth straight win in the matchup following successes in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
The senior Group 10 vs Group 11 match rounds out the day's play at King George VI Oval from 2pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
