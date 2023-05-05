HE was six years old when Queen Elizbeth II - the longest-ruling British monarch - was crowned the Queen of England, and Martin King is gearing up to celebrate the next coronation.
Born and raised in England Mr King has been a royalist his whole life, and though he now lives in Bathurst he is still celebrating the coronation of King Charles III in style.
Having been the mayor of Amersham in Buckinghamshire before moving to Bathurst, Mr King has had a long association with the royal family and has even met Charles III when he was prince.
Mr King said he felt it was important to celebrate the coronation and he's looking forward to tuning in at 8pm Australian eastern standard time on Saturday, May 6, for the auspicious event.
"It's very important to me, and I've got a lot of time for Charles, he's done a lot of very good work," Mr King said.
"We're in Australia I know, but it doesn't hurt to celebrate."
While it's no secret there's been a lot of controversy surrounding the new King and the soon to be Queen - Camilla - Mr King said he thinks they will both do a terrific job leading the Commonwealth.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"I think he'll be a good King and he'll be mondernising the royal family," he said.
"He'll be a damn good King and Camilla will serve her part as well, even though people had a little thing about Camilla."
While the formalities of the coronation will begin at 8pm local time, Charles and Camilla's journey to the cathedral will also be televised from 7.20pm AEST.
It has been 70 years since the late Queen's coronation, which went for around three hours.
Mr King said it is expected that King Charles' coronation ceremony will be much shorter, which is one of ways he believes the new King is modernising the royal family.
"I'll be watching it, but it shall be a shorter ceremony, I think it's only about three quarters of an hour this time," Mr King said.
"He's [King Charles] already thinned it down and he's trying to modernise an awful lot of things and keep a lot of people happy. I think he's doing well, I think he's doing ever so well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.