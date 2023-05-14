MEN'S mental health is an important issue for Bathurst businesswoman Sam Peacock and she will once again be out to raise funds for it this month.
Ms Peacock, the owner of Bathurst Barbers on the corner of Bentinck and Keppel streets, will be looking to raise over $4000 in the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR) on Sunday, May 21.
The ride unites classic and vintage styled motorcycle riders from all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health.
Founded in Sydney over a decade again, the ride has grown to 94,000 riders from across 101 countries.
All up, $6.04 million was raised in 2022.
Ms Peacock said in her everyday job she is constantly talking to people and she said it's important for them to talk about their issues.
"Men are the main people I speak to in my day-to-day job and I hear all these stories," she said.
"I think it's important they're heard because men die six years earlier than women for mostly preventable things.
"It think it's really important to raise awareness for mental health and for men to check themselves and speak to someone before it gets too serious."
This will be Ms Peacock's fifth time participating in the DGR and she'll be raising money online via the website and at her business.
She so far raised $2780 as on Friday morning and a goal of $4000, which she managed to raise last year.
On the day of the ride, Ms Peacock will be riding around the Bathurst region alongside a number of her friends, family and barber clients.
For more information on the DGR, visit charity's main website at www.gentlemansride.com.
