STEALING hundreds of dollars worth of items from a store has resulted in a year-long court order for a 35-year-old woman.
Amy O'Donnell of Ross Place, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 3, 2023, to shoplifting.
O'Donnell was captured on CCTV footage going to Kmart in the Armada Shopping Centre in Bathurst at 10.28am on November 30, 2022 with a trolley that had a single item from the store in it, court documents reveal.
After browsing the shop for about 30 minutes, O'Donnell made her way to the self-serve checkouts where she scanned a number of items and paid for them with receipts that covered the cost.
But, there were still six products in the trolley that hadn't been paid for, which included a mirror, Minnie Mouse skate combo, pet lounge, pet Wi-Fi camera, a backpack and pie maker.
The court heard O'Donnell left the store without paying for the items, which were worth $337 in total.
During sentencing, a self-represented O'Donnell told the court she couldn't remember shoplifting at that time but explained she had been in a difficult situation.
"I've been homeless, I had trouble with [relatives] ... I just got a house," O'Donnell told the court.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted O'Donnell of the charge and placed her on a community correction order for 12 months to help O'Donnell stay on a positive path.
"I'm leaving it in your hands," Ms Ellis said.
