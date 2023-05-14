Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Amy O'Donnell in Bathurst Local Court for stealing from store

By Court Reporer
Updated May 14 2023 - 10:02am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bathurst Courthouse building on a sunny spring day in September of 2022. File picture
The Bathurst Courthouse building on a sunny spring day in September of 2022. File picture

STEALING hundreds of dollars worth of items from a store has resulted in a year-long court order for a 35-year-old woman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.