Peter Davis is taking his grandkids to Bathurst Show after winning a family pass for four

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
One of the winners in the Western Advocate's subscriber giveaway to the Royal Bathurst Show, Peter Davis, with Harmony Beric from the Western Advocate.
PETER Davis is looking forward to taking his grandkids to the show on Friday night, after winning one of four family passes which were up for grabs for online subscribers of the Western Advocate.

