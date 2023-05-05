PETER Davis is looking forward to taking his grandkids to the show on Friday night, after winning one of four family passes which were up for grabs for online subscribers of the Western Advocate.
The Western Advocate gave away four single-day family passes for four people to this year's show, which got under way on Friday morning.
Mr Davis said he was excited to win the family pass, having entered after coming across the competition online.
"I get the paper subscription online and thought I'd roll the dice," he said.
"When I got the call saying I'd won one of the passes, I felt elated."
Mr Davis will be using the pass straight away, with plans to take the family to the show Friday afternoon.
"I'm going to take a couple of grandkids and their Mother, will probably be the plan," he said.
He said he is hoping to stay long enough to see the fireworks, depending on what time they arrive at the showground on Friday afternoon.
"It will depend what time we land, but I'd say we will be staying around," he said.
Mr Davis said the family usually do get the show, with him himself working as a volunteer on the gate for many years.
"I like to go along," he said.
"I was on the river gate on the far end, not sure how long I was there for but I got a long service award," he laughed.
As for the rides, he said he'll be steering clear of the big ones, happy to stand back and watch the grandkids have a go.
"I'll shuffle them in the rides and be ready to catch any that fall off," he laughed.
The three other winners in the competition were Ross Dransfield, Sharon Delaney and Dianne Barnes. They will all receive a single-day family pass for four people.
The competition was open to all online subscribers of the Western Advocate.
