FRONTRUNNER Finance Solutions has a new name after being acquired by a Sydney-based company looking to expand west.
Founded by Laurie Parkes more than 20 years ago, FrontRunner Finance Solutions has been serving the community with a range of loan services.
Now, the business has been acquired by and rebranded as My Finance Agent.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Managing director of My Finance Agent, Christopher Jonson, said the decision to acquire the Bathurst business "made sense".
"I'm excited to welcome FrontRunner Finance Solutions into the My Finance Agent family," he said.
"Laurie Parkes and his team have built an enviable reputation serving the Bathurst community over the last 25 years, which we are excited to keep growing.
"As a family-owned business ourselves, buying another family-owned business made sense.
"As soon as I met Laurie and his wife Beryl, I could see that we share the same 'people first' values and that we would make a great team."
For Mr Parkes, the acquisition forms the beginning of his transition into retirement, but he has assured he is not going anywhere just yet.
"I love serving the Bathurst community and don't plan to stop working any time soon, but I also realise that it's time to start thinking about a gradual transition to retirement," he said.
"I'm delighted that FrontRunner's new owner, Chris, is a person of high ethical values, with more than 20 years of experience in the finance industry.
"He's built an award-winning broker team around great customer service and expert product knowledge, which I'm looking forward to being part of."
The switch to My Finance Agent means some changes in branding online and at the office in Russell Street, but otherwise it will be business as usual.
The existing staff of Laurie Parkes, Bec Seaman and Gloria Thompson will continue to serve new and existing clients.
Existing loans or loan applications won't be affected by the deal.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.