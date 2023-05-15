Western Advocate
FrontRunner Finance Solutions becomes My Finance Agent in Bathurst

May 15 2023 - 5:30pm
Laurie Parkes and Christopher Jonson outside the My Finance Agent office in Russell Street.
FRONTRUNNER Finance Solutions has a new name after being acquired by a Sydney-based company looking to expand west.

