FIREFIGHTERS across the Central West have upskilled after a weekend away at Penrith last month.
Firefighters attached to Fire and Rescue Region West, which includes people from Bathurst and Orange, attended a water rescue training day at the Penrith Whitewater Stadium from April 28-30.
According to Fire and Rescue NSW Central West duty commander Doug Fisk, the opportunity was made possible thanks to funding from the NSW Government.
"It was incredibly challenging, it really pushed everyone to their limits," he said.
"It was really rewarding and really well run and I think it provides an excellent capability for the Central West, given what we've seen over the last 12 to 18 months.
"Who knows what's around the corner, but I think the community of the Central West will be better protected with that kind of money being spent out here."
Mr Fisk said the training is a valuable asset for firefighters in the Central West to have.
"The level of training, we've received international qualification," he said.
"Without that training, crews wouldn't be able to conduct that kind of work. I think it's a valuable thing to have."
Mr Fisk said the training has come after considerable flooding across the state in the past 12 to 18 months.
"Part of the government's reaction to the flooding that has occurred, they've given funding for Fire and Rescue to train in water.
"It was three days of intense flood rescue training and it was awesome."
