A MAGISTRATE has told a man to "grow up" after he was spotted driving drunk in Kelso with a man sliding around in his ute tray.
Karl Ron James Coleman, 31, of Bonnor Street, Kelso, was placed on an intensive correction order (ICO) on May 3, 2023, after he entered pleas of 'guilty' on an earlier occasion to:
Police attached to the Bathurst Highway Patrol spotted a silver Great Wall utility driving along Boyd Street in Kelso just after 8pm on February 10, 2023, with a man in the back tray, court documents said.
As the vehicle - driven by Coleman - turned right into Bonnor Street, police saw the man holding up a phone and recording.
Police tried to stop the car but Coleman kept driving for a short while until he turned into a driveway.
The court heard police approached the driver's door and saw Coleman, who appeared to be drunk.
He was asked for his licence, which had expired, before he told police he had "a few" alcoholic drinks.
Coleman began to walk away from police when one of the two sergeants called out to him to come back.
The officer ran to Coleman to place him under arrest before he was escorted to the front of the home and handcuffed.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where police did checks on Coleman's licence that showed he was disqualified from getting behind the wheel of a vehicle until September 7, 2025.
Court documents state police classified Coleman's actions as placing the community in "very high danger".
A self-represented Coleman told the court during his sentencing that he had "struggled pretty hard" lately and turned to alcohol as a way to cope.
"I rolled my vehicle that was fitted with an interlock device. I had to move my other car [one used in offence] ... I was being evicted and couldn't leave it there, no one would drive it for me," Coleman said.
"I've been struggling with a lot of stress. Alcohol is the way I deal with things but I've got to get off it."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said the ICO she placed on Coleman was "not a slap on the wrist", and she had added to the community-served jail term by adding no alcohol or drugs for the entire 18-month period.
"You're 31 with kids: it's about time you grow up," Ms Ellis said.
In addition to the ICO, Coleman was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Once the driving ban is complete, he must have an alcohol interlock device installed on his vehicle for 48 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.