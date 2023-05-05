Precision qualifies seven members for national championships

SEVEN of Precision Martial Arts Bathurst's top competitors ensured they will compete in this year's ISKA National Championships thanks to their performances in the nations capital last Saturday.
The pressure was on the Bathurst team, knowing that a top three finish in a discipline at the ISKA Battle of Canberra, would get them through to this December's national championships.
However, the fighters kept a cool head and showed their composure to come home with a haul of medals.
Isabella Morris was a standout performer for the dojo, picking up four first placings (kata, sword combat, weapons kata and point sparring) along with a third placing (light kick).
Ben Mannix was the other competitor to pick up multiple golds (sumo and point sparring).
Victories also came the way of both Alexis Jarvis (first in point sparring, second in sword combat) and Fleur Van Holst Pellekaan (first in kata and second in kata, point sparring and light kick).
Debonkia Datta, Charlotte Morris and Oliver Rutherford all ensured their ticket to nationals with at least one placing each.
Precision coach Taylor Sargent said the Canberra event represents a golden opportunity for the dojo's students to book their spot at one of the biggest competition's of the year.
"They need to finish top 10 in their state to qualify for nationals, but Canberra is the only tournament that's held in the ACT so if they place in that tournament then they automatically qualify for nationals," she said.
"We're really happy with the results. The kids have been turning up and training hard day in, day out, every week. They really deserve all the results that they got."
Sargent said it's great seeing the club's juniors not taking long to shine on the competitive stage.
"We had some pretty high finishes there," she said.
"I thought it was great to see a lot of our juniors competitors do well. We've had a couple who have only just started competing. For a lot of them this was just their second or third competition.
"A lot of our more experienced competitors have obviously been to a lot of tournaments but they know that they have to keep working hard because as they get better and older so do the guys that they're competing against."
Precision will have a tournament next month in Sydney which will act as the next qualifying opportunity for their fighters.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
