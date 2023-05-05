Western Advocate
Precision qualifies seven members for national championships

Alexander Grant
Precision Martial Arts Bathurst's team of (front) Charlotte Morris, Oliver Rutherford, Debonika Datta, Ben Mannix, Vivienne Jarvis, (back) Alexis Jarvis, Isabella Morris, Fleur Van Holst Pellekaan and Jordan Hickey (coach).
SEVEN of Precision Martial Arts Bathurst's top competitors ensured they will compete in this year's ISKA National Championships thanks to their performances in the nations capital last Saturday.

