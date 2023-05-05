Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Crime

P-plater arrested after allegedly leading police on two pursuits through Blayney shire

Updated May 5 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A p-plater has been charged after leading police on an alleged pursuit on the Mid Western Highway.
A p-plater has been charged after leading police on an alleged pursuit on the Mid Western Highway.

A p-plater has been arrested after leading police on two wild pursuits across the Blayney shire on Thursday, with police alleging the man reached speeds of up to 180 kilometres-per-hour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.