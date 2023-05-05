A p-plater has been arrested after leading police on two wild pursuits across the Blayney shire on Thursday, with police alleging the man reached speeds of up to 180 kilometres-per-hour.
About 12.50pm on May 4 officers attached to Chifley Police District Highway Patrol were patrolling the Blayney area when they attempted to stop a hatchback on the Mid Western Highway at Kings Plains.
When the vehicle allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated and terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
READ MORE:
The vehicle was allegedly observed to reach a speed of 180km/h during the pursuit.
Police located the vehicle again on the Mid Western Highway, Bathurst, and initiated another pursuit which was also stopped due to safety concerns.
Police deployed road spikes on the Mitchell Highway, Guyong, which disabled the vehicle.
A 35-year-old man was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station, where he was charged with:
His licence was also suspended.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Thursday, May 25.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.