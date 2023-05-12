A MAN with years left to serve on a licence disqualification has escaped conviction for getting behind the wheel again.
Gibson Lui Melerave, 35, of Stewart Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 3, 2023, of driving during a disqualification period.
Melerave was in the driver's seat of a silver Holden Commodore heading along Stewart Street in Bathurst at 2.25pm on April 9, 2023, when he was stopped by police, court documents said.
Officers approached the vehicle and asked Melerave for his licence before he gave a Vanuatu driver's licence.
The court heard police did checks on the RMS database and found Melerave's Services NSW customer number had been disqualified until November in 2027.
Melerave told police he was in court on the day of the sentence, which was handed down at Gosford, and failed to give an appropriate reason to officers for driving.
During sentencing, a self-represented Melerave told Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis he was unaware of the disqualification.
"That's not a good reason," Ms Ellis replied.
"I've told you you were disqualified until then. You're going to have to work out a way to get around because you can't drive."
The matter was dismissed with no penalty.
