Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Detectives commence search for missing Sydney woman Jessica Zrinski in Hampton State Forest

Updated May 5 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detectives commence search for missing Sydney woman south-east of Bathurst
Detectives commence search for missing Sydney woman south-east of Bathurst

DETECTIVES have commenced a search almost 70 kilometres south-east of Bathurst for a missing Sydney woman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.