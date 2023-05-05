Detectives commence search for missing Sydney woman south-east of Bathurst

DETECTIVES have commenced a search almost 70 kilometres south-east of Bathurst for a missing Sydney woman.
Jessica Zrinski, 30, was last seen in Bossley Park about 1pm on Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Police were alerted on Friday, December 3, 2022, when family members couldn't locate or contact her.
Officers from Fairfield City Police Area Command made extensive inquiries at the time before detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad took carriage of the investigation under Strike Force Keder.
READ MORE:
Inquiries revealed Jessica was in the carpark of a hotel on Mimosa Road at Greenfield Park about 10pm on Monday, November 28, 2022, before leaving in a blue Holden Commodore station wagon about 10 minutes later.
That same vehicle is believed to have travelled west on the M4 motorway and Great Western Highway towards the Blue Mountains.
As part of ongoing investigations, strike force investigators commenced a land search in the Hampton State Forest - about 25 kilometres north of Jenolan - on Friday, May 5, 2023.
The search is expected to continue until Sunday, May 7, 2023, and will involve officers from PolAir, the Dog Unit, the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit as well as volunteers from the State Emergency Service (SES) and NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS).
Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, said police were committed to finding Zrinski.
"We believe Jessica may have entered or visited the Hampton State Forest sometime after she was last seen entering the Holden Commodore station wagon in late November 2022," Supt Doherty said.
"Our investigators are conducting this search to find some trace that Jessica may have been here and will leave no stone unturned in our quest to locate her.
"We strongly urge anyone who may know any further information on Jessica's whereabouts to please come forward. We want to find her and provide her family with much-needed answers."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.