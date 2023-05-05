Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Pat's keen to get things started after their opening round bye

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 5 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WATCHING other teams in action while you sit on the sidelines with a bye can often leave you wishing you were out on the field instead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.