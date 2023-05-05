Pat's keen to get things started after their opening round bye

WATCHING other teams in action while you sit on the sidelines with a bye can often leave you wishing you were out on the field instead.
But for St Pat's coach Bec Clayton there were no such desires.
The Saints mentor didn't mind having an extra week of preparation ahead of this Saturday's round two fixture away to Orange United, as her youthful side continue to prepare themselves for the Central West Premier League Hockey experience.
That rings especially true for a coach who recently said she was focused on developing each week so they would have a "solid foundation" to work with in a couple of years' time.
It's not like the Saints are without a lot of their 2022 core that took them to a runner-up finish but this season's finish could come down to how well the younger portion of the side progress over the course of this season.
"We didn't really mind the round one bye because we still had a bit of preparation to do, so it came at a good time for us," Clayton said.
"There's a lot of young ones in this year so having the extra week helps us build some more team cohesion, which is really important. It was great for those guys. It's not totally ideal but I'm not complaining.
"We've still got the core of what we had last year. They can guide the younger ones around. Premier league is very different from your local first grade, so it'll be quite a different game for them.
"We just want to get back to basics this year. I think we got caught up in systems - which can be good - but with younger ones in the team I think nailing the simple things is what's going to put us in good stead."
United were beaten handily by Lithgow Panthers 4-1 in the opening round, but a return to their Orange fields could make the team a more dangerous proposition this weekend.
"I know United have struggled a bit for numbers but you can sometimes underestimate a team in that position," Clayton said.
"We're not going to do that. We're going out there giving them the respect they deserve."
Lauren Nobes is the only player absent for this Saturday's match, with the Saints otherwise fielding a full strength squad for their opener.
In other games this round Bathurst City will look to keep their strong start going when they travel to take on Orange CYMS, who drew last round with Parkes.
Souths have a tough bid to get themselves on the board for the season when they welcome Lithgow Panthers to Bob Roach Field.
Parkes have the bye, as does the entire men's competition.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
