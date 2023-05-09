A ROAD that was washed away by floodwaters will soon be up and running again.
Bathurst Regional Council has accepted a tender, valued at $685,753, for the reconstruction of the culvert across Kelloshiel Creek on Freemantle Road.
The works will be fully funded by the NSW government through its Natural Disaster Fund.
Council's director of Corporate Services and Finance, Aaron Jones, said the funding became available after council notified the government of the damage sustained during the November, 2022 flood event.
"Following the November flood incident, we identified and notified the major flood damaged assets," he said.
"... There were three major projects that we nominated. There were other minor projects that were nominated as well, but this one here is around a $700,000 fix."
The money will allow for the rebuilding of the road, with works including the removal and reconstruction of the existing pipe culvert structure and installation of a retaining wall/scouring protection system.
It will come as a relief for regular users of Freemantle Road, who have had to travel over the old sandstone concrete bridge to get around the damaged culvert.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.