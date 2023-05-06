Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Under 17s talents step up as Collegians Mystified starts Bathurst netball season with a win

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 6 2023 - 9:55pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHAT do you get when you take a competition heavyweight and inject a handful of young guns? You get a Collegians Mystified victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.