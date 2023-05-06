A FULLBACK who "can talk under water", a versatile star and a new shot blocker - a Souths trio proved pressure makes diamonds on Saturday.
Though it was Lithgow Panthers who walked away from the women's Central West Premier League Hockey match at Bob Roach Field with a 5-0 win, the efforts of Georgia Kearney, Jess Watterson and Honor Roberts were a huge plus for Souths.
Defending premiers Panthers dominated possession and drew nine penalty corners during the contest, but Kearney, Watterson and goalkeeper Roberts turned their rivals away empty-handed time and time again.
"It's usually the strikers and attackers that get the praise and the poor defence doesn't get much praise, but today we've got to give full credit to Georgia, Jess and Honor," Souths captain Ali Stanford said.
"Jess can play anywhere which is really handy. The poor thing gets chopped and changed around every week. Her talk was great.
"Georgia Kearney, she can talk under water, so to have both her and Jess at the back, it's really good."
While Kearney was a mainstay of Souths' defence last season, former NSW Pride talent Watterson has returned for 2023 and Roberts is a new recruit.
The trio were under siege from the get go as Panthers earned their first penalty corner after just two minutes.
Souths survived that set play, but not attempt number two. Millie Leard's first time strike was blocked but Clare Bosman put away the deflection.
As was the case last season when Panthers claimed the premiership, Bosman's link play between defence and attack was impressive.
Panthers were quick to shut down Souths when they tried to counter, used their width well and always gave their ball carriers multiple options.
Though the season is only new, Panthers certainly deserve premiership favouritism.
Five minutes into the second quarter Panthers doubled their advantage with a nice Leard finish from a penalty corner.
Roberts blocked the next two shots Leard fired at her, as well an attempt from Ashley Robinson, but by half-time it was 3-0 as Elissa Marshall converted from another penalty corner.
The third quarter was Souths' best for the match, holding Panthers scoreless as Watterson tried to lift her team-mates.
She tackled strongly, cleared the circle well and offered guidance to Souths' younger players.
Finally, with 28 seconds into the final quarter, Souths notched up its first circle penetration of the match.
Young Souths talent Emily Tallentire also fired in a shot in the final minutes of the game.
But Panthers were simply too good. They added two more goals - both from penalty corners - to their tally thanks to a Marshall deflection and Leard drag-flick.
That put the final score at 5-0, yet Stanford was still able to see positives.
Souths blooded three players into premier league - Kelsie Richards, Morgan Stiff and Taylah Larkings - and all will be better for the experience.
Souths also has players to come back into their side, including the injured Sophie McCauley.
"Kelsey Richards, it was her first run and she got a lot of game time today," Stanford said.
"She'll evolve into a nice young player."
"We had a lot out today and while that's not an excuse we like to use, Soph is out for another four weeks with her elbow and she's our core.
"So we missed her and we had another two or three out as well.
"Lithgow, these guys are good, but we held them out for a long time. I'm super proud of the girls and how deep they dug."
