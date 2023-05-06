THEY'RE called Barnstoneworth United, but when they play Panorama FC they should probably change their name to the Bogeymen United.
For not the first time in a Western Premier League clash between the rivals, a more highly fancied Panorama FC side could not put away Barnstoneworth United at Proctor Park.
While Panorama went into the round four match on Saturday sitting second on the ladder and Barnies fifth, the pair played out a 1-all draw.
"They are a bit of bogey team, a lot of us know them, we trained together for years together so that might be it," Panorama captain Paul Long said.
"At a level like this, anything but a win is not good enough as far as I'm concerned.
"We definitely put ourselves into a position early on where we were trying to get back in the game, we weren't down on the scoreboard in that first half, but we started a bit slow.
"It's such a good comp, such a good standard, that if you start slow you'll always feel like you're chasing."
While it was a frustrated Panorama side at full-time, Barnstoneworth was happy to come away with a draw.
They did it with captain-coach Duncan Logan having to pull on the gloves for the final 15 minutes after his brother and regular goalkeeper Brock was injured when making a save.
"Hopefully he hasn't busted his jaw because he wasn't saying much," Duncan Logan said.
"I've played in goals before, but obviously not these days. It's not ideal, it's one of those things, I've done it before but not for a lot of years.
"I think a draw is a fair result and reflection of both teams. It was a fairly even battle through the middle."
Just as Long dubbed Barnies one of his side's toughest rivals, Logan agreed games against Panorama are fixtures his men are always keen to win.
On Saturday Barnies were even hungrier given two of it's former players - Alex Elliott and Jackson Fuda - made the switch to Panorama for 2023.
"It's the main rivalry now I think. With haven't played Waratahs yet this year for our local derby, but their team has sort of changed over and some of those older players that we're used to playing aren't there, which takes away from it a little bit," Logan said.
"A lot of these [Panorama] boys, we've seen for a long time, a lot of us used to play with some of them, so it's always one of those games you look out for and want to win."
While Panorama didn't concede in the opening half, they were lucky not to be a goal down after four minutes when a Jarvis Marat cross was headed over the crossbar.
Panorama's first chance came 10 minutes later, a Will Fitzpatrick cross only just kept off the feet of an oncoming team-mate as Brock Logan dived full-length to get a touch on it.
It was then the turn of Panorama goalkeeper Chris Davis to show his class, a left-handed save turning a Luca Ross shot away in the 17th minute.
As the match unfolded there were good battles across the park - Panorama forward Jacob Soetens and Barnies central defender Josh Ward in particular having many good tussles.
In the 10 minutes prior to half-time, Panorama finally started to get on top.
Fuda, Soetens, Steve Long and Jarred Portegies all tested Barnies, but their shots couldn't find the mark to break the nil-all deadlock.
In the sheds at half-time, it Panorama coach Ricky Guihot laid down the law to his players.
"Ricky had some not very pleasant words for us at half-time. He's got a very good football brain and some things you don't like to hear, but we needed to hear them," Long said.
"It was to do with the right option going forward because quite often we were seeing it but hesitating, we needed to take those opportunities quicker, play to feet."
However, it was a moment in which Barnies didn't hesitate that led to the opening goal in the 55th minute.
From an attacking throw-in the ball fell to the feet of Ross inside the box. He took a nice touch to create space then pulled the trigger to make it 1-0.
The equaliser came 10 minutes later.
Soetens made another penetrating run down the left, whipped the ball across and then Dylan White powered in a shot.
Brock Logan stopped that, but didn't secure the ball and Portegies managed to steer it into the net.
That goal lifted Panorama and it continued to press. From Jarvis Callan-McKechnie in the back line play was built nicely, but the home side just couldn't find a winner.
Even after Duncan Logan was switched into goalkeeper Panorama had its chances, but the closest they got was having a Steve Long corner tipped over the crossbar.
"We have more than we'd like to work on to come out of that, it's not things we don't know how to do, but things we should be doing," Paul Long said.
