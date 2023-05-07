Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Megan Walton takes out Young Woman Ambassador against a high quality field

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated May 7 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MEDICAL student who wants to work as a GP in the Central West has won the Royal Bathurst Show's Young Woman Ambassador competition, which was announced on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.