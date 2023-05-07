A MEDICAL student who wants to work as a GP in the Central West has won the Royal Bathurst Show's Young Woman Ambassador competition, which was announced on Friday night.
Megan Walton was announced the winner of the competition, amongst a high-quality field.
Ms Walton said she saw the competition as a chance to encourage other young women to go and follow their dreams.
"I feel very excited and very privileged, each of the girls who entered were all very deserving and I feel very honoured to have won today," she said following the announcement.
She said she entered the competition because she wanted "to encourage other strong young women in the Bathurst community to get out there and have a go, follow their dreams and achieve greatness in their future."
"I just thought it was a really good opportunity to encourage other young women in our region."
She said she would "absolutely encourage" other young women to be part of the program next year.
"It's been a fantastic experience, getting to meet the judges, getting to talk with so many people and be an ambassador for our local show, it's been really great."
Runner-up, Chloe Johns agreed, saying it had been a great honour to be part of the competition.
"You meet so many new people and I've created so many friendships."
Ms Walton, a third year medical student at Charles Sturt University, with goals to be a doctor, is also involved in horse riding and showing stud cattle, where she is the manager of her family's stud Macquarie Vale Charolais.
In addition to wanting to work as a rural doctor in the Central West she said she wants to set up and run her own Charolais stud.
Family and friends of all four finalists - Jasmine Tobin, Chloe Johns, Emily Press and Megan Walton - were all on hand to witness the announcement on Friday night in the Cec English Pavilion at Bathurst Showground.
Formerly known as the Royal Bathurst Showgirl, the competition provides young women in the region with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge and contributions to the community, learn important life skills and meet new people.
Young Woman Ambassador steward Vicki Wilson said she was thrilled with the quality of entrants.
"We were really pleased with this year's competition," she said.
She said, with the calibre of entrants so high, it was especially difficult to choose the winner.
"It was incredibly close, all of them were so professional, they all interviewed and represented really well," she said, adding Ms Walton will now go on to to represent Bathurst in the zone level next year.
She said the date for next year's competition has been set down for March 9, and encouraged interested young women to enter the competition.
She thanked all the sponsors involved who have supported the competition.
"Without these businesses we just wouldn't be able to have the competition, they are amazing," she said.
