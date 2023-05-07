Western Advocate
Bathurst '75 put it all together in first half to beat Waratahs in Western Premier League

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 7 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 12:30pm
A FIRST half onslaught took Bathurst '75 FC to a 4-2 victory over Orange Waratahs FC in Saturday's Western Premier League contest at Proctor Park, seeing the home side cap off their Run4Pepper fundraising day in fine style.

