A FIRST half onslaught took Bathurst '75 FC to a 4-2 victory over Orange Waratahs FC in Saturday's Western Premier League contest at Proctor Park, seeing the home side cap off their Run4Pepper fundraising day in fine style.
A brutal 13 minute window midway through the first half, in which Bathurst '75 scored all four of their goals, would be the difference between the sides.
It wasn't a flawless game from '75, who watched their four goal lead get cut to two in the second half, but they ultimately held on for maximum points.
The on-field action was just one element of the day at the Bathurst venue, with the hosts also raising money for Ronald McDonald House and the Sydney Children's Hospital.
The fundraiser was put together in remembrance of Bathurst '75 player James Christie's daughter Pepper who passed away at just 16 months of age.
Bathurst '75 picked up their third win from four games this season to maintain their spot at the top of the WPL table.
"We took a bit of time to get going and then once we got the penalty and another three goals we found ourselves up 4-0 at half-time, so our focus from that point on was to finish the game with a clean sheet, which we obviously didn't," '75 coach Mark Comerford said.
"[Co-coach] Andrew [Fearnley] and I spoke about things we needed to improve upon to ensure we didn't fall back but Waratahs came out and put a lot of pressure on us. Scoreboard pressure started to tell, and that's when we moved away from playing good football.
"We still created a lot of good chances in the first half, and their keeper made some great saves, and we got the three points. We needed to maintain that because with a slightly shorter season things can change quickly."
The hosts got on the board in the 16th minute when a rash tackle from Tahs inside their own penalty area gave Bathurst the chance to convert from the spot.
Christie stepped up to put the shot away, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way with his low shot to the right corner.
Bathurst '75 doubled their advantage only two minutes later when the visitors failed to adequately clear a corner.
After one blocked shot inside the box the hosts didn't miss a second chance when Peter Vincze found the target.
A corner kick would once again be Orange's for goal number three when Luke Mutton raced to the short post to put away a glancing header over the keeper.
The horror opening half for the Tahs continued in the 29th minute when Cole Cummings found himself with too much space to turn and shoot from the top right corner of the penalty area.
His shot sailed into the top left corner of the Waratahs net.
Waratahs would eventually strike back in the the 67th minute when former '75 player Agieg Aluk fired in a cross to the back post that found the head of Lachie Peet.
Ashley Becall kept the hopes of a comeback alive with his successful free kick just minutes later, which slid under the '75 wall, but the hosts held out for the remainder of the game.
"The first and second half were very different for us, and that comes down to decisions," Comerford said.
"It's about being more calm in the moment and not forcing passes, understanding that there's another option. That's just a week to week thing. As long as we make better decisions regularly then we should be fine."
Comerford said it was great to see so many people getting behind the Run4Pepper day.
"Ronald McDonald House was a big part of James' life last year and for the club - and Panorama FC - to get on board and promote it, and put a light on what they do, was a really good thing," he said.
"We were also supposed to be playing away but we asked Waratahs if they were able to move it to support the day, and they were happy to do that.
"There was great involvement in the events that were going on during the day. It was so good to see the Bathurst community getting behind it."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
