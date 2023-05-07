BATHURST has honoured six esteemed members of its community, following their contribution to the wellbeing and goodwill of the city.
David Conyers, Bill Deeley, Tanya-Lee Holmes, Matthew Irvine, Gerry Ryan and Jim Schaerf were all named Living Legends on Sunday during the Proclamation Day ceremony.
The Living Legends scheme was originally introduced by Bathurst Regional Council in the city's bicentenary year in 2015, with 200 people originally named.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the acknowledgement of the new Living Legends was a special occasion.
"Proclamation Day commemorates the members of Bathurst who have contributed to shaping this city," he said.
"We acknowledge their dedication, determination, personality, work and contribution to the city.
"Without their vision and commitment, our city wouldn't be the great place it is today, to live, work and visit."
Mr Conyers selflessly donated his time and experience to help those in need in Eugowra, installing new donated air conditioning units to uninsured residents.
He spent months on the ground in Eugowra, over 14 hours a day, on the tools, phone and office organising suppliers to donate, arranging staff and students at TAFE to assist, while working in 40 degree heat.
He's also life members to the CSU-Mitchell Rugby Club and was the Central West Rugby Union coach of the year in 2019.
Mr Deeley has a passion for Bathurst and family history, assisting with the formation of the Bathurst Family History Group in 1984.
He moved to Bathurst in 1978, transferring to Bathurst Lions Club from Deniliquin Lions Club and remained as a member until 1985.
Tanya-Lee Holmes, who was an apology for the Living Legends ceremony on Sunday, is an inspirational advocate for people with disabilities, through her business Imperfectly Perfect Sugar Cookies.
Whilst having a disability herself, this has not stopped her from turning a hobby into a successful business, supporting others in our community.
Mr Irvine is a steadfast advocate for several important causes and groups within the Bathurst region.
He's also supported road safety initiatives such as the Rotary Youth Driver program for over 20 years and served on the Bathurst Community Transport board since 2016.
Mr Ryan has owned and operated Ryan's Coaches/Gold Country Tours, where he has been recognised on numerous occasions at the Bathurst Business Awards for his dedication to tourism.
His been nominated for Citizen of the Year, established kerb and gutter infrastructure while on council and has received a life membership to the Waratahs Hockey Club.
Mr Schaerf is known for his love of the city and making it a better place.
After retiring in 2011, he joined the Boundary Road Reserve Landcare Group and he walks every day for health and fitness, where e started voluntarily collecting litter, having picked up over 1800 bags of waste from Bathurst streets.
