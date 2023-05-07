Last minute goal sinks Bathurst City in heartbreaking finish

BATHURST City looked destined to keep their unbeaten start to the women's Central West Premier League Hockey season alive with less than a minute to go in Saturday's latest round.
Orange CYMS had other ideas.
City committed players forward to search for the decisive goal in the closing stages of the match at Orange Hockey Complex but when their attack broke down CYMS quickly brought the ball back up the other end.
Their overwhelming numbers and pace of play broke down the City defence in cruel circumstances, leading to a winning goal in the closing seconds.
The two sides had gone into half-time at nil-all but City were the first on the board in the next quarter.
City's Kelly Baker was successful from a penalty corner to put the visitors up 1-0.
CYMS responded in kind early into the final quarter of the match to set up an exciting conclusion to the game.
City stand-in coach Russ Gardner said the team did well to cope with a lot of early CYMS pressure, which put them in a position to win the game.
"I thought the team played really well. Orange CYMS are a very strong side and they came out hard early, but we held them off really well," he said.
"We found a way to get 1-0 ahead at three quarter-time because we went through a real heartbreaker with less than 20 seconds to go in the game.
"We were unfortunate to have a player in the bin with two minutes to go, and it was a breakaway for CYMS in those last 20 seconds that led to a goal.
"We were on the attack, trying to win the game, in that last minute of play, and we'd committed a few players forward to try and do that. We lost the ball, the worked it up the field and scored."
The round one win for Bathurst City over rivals Souths helps lessen the blow for the visitors but they'll still be feeling like an opportunity was lost during the Orange trip.
City will have their next opportunity to take on CYMS in round eight in July during the ninth round.
