THE WEATHER might've been chilly, but that hasn't stopped a crowd of almost 30,000 flocking to the Royal Bathurst Show this year.
The show was held from Friday to Sunday, in what was the first show since 2019 that had no COVID-19 restrictions.
Show-goers were treated to delicious food, thrilling rides, plenty of entertainment, stalls and a cracking display of fireworks on Friday and Saturday night.
Royal Bathurst Show executive secretary Brett Kenworthy said it was a fantastic show.
"The weather has been great, the attendance has been great and everyone has embraced the coronation theme, with red, white and blue," he said.
READ MORE:
"We had a great message from the governor and from other people.
"We've also got a video going up later today showing the fireworks and a few other things."
This year's Royal Bathurst Show fell on the same day as the coronation of King Charles III, a rare anomaly.
"We want to promote Bathurst Show to the rest of the world, because we're the only royal agricultural show running anywhere on the world on the coronation day," he said.
Mr Kenworthy believes the show has bounced back tremendously from the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant the show never went ahead in 2020, after it was originally postponed.
"It seems that all shows have bounced back well from COVID," he said.
"The last two years have been pretty good shows, for who's been able to run them. We've been lucky to run the last two years, whether that's weather or COVID.
"For those shows across the state that have gone ahead, numbers have been good. That's reflected in our results in the past couple of years and this year as well. I
"I wonder if it was a COVID affect or whether it was a shakeup that was needed, to recognise what's important to us."
"People are having conversations, chatting with each other," he said.
"Friends and family have caught up and that's what the show's all about, getting the community together and having a conservation with people.
"That's what we've realised, having missed it for 18 months with COVID.
"It would seem these kind of events are important because I know numbers all across the state for shows have been sold."
Temperatures for this year's show dropped down to -0.6 on Friday, before a low of -1.4, bringing the first minus temperatures for Bathurst since last year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.