A crowd of almost 30,000 estimated to have attended the 154th Royal Bathurst Show

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
May 8 2023 - 4:30am
THE WEATHER might've been chilly, but that hasn't stopped a crowd of almost 30,000 flocking to the Royal Bathurst Show this year.

