Orange Emus thrash Forbes Platypi 59-0 in Blowes Cup

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 7 2023 - 1:50pm, first published May 6 2023 - 1:44pm
Prized Orange Emus recruit Josh Bass will head into his first derby next week full of confidence after crossing for two tries in his side's 59-0 demolition of Forbes Platypi.

Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

