CONDITIONS might've been chilly on Sunday morning, but that didn't stop the Delaney family from enjoying the Royal Bathurst Show.
This year's show marked the 154th occasion it has been held, with this year's event tying in with the coronation of King Charles III.
The Delaney family - featuring mum and dad Beth and Liam, as well as children Flynn, five, and Agnes, one, - dropped by the Bathurst High Campus petting zoo, in one of their first stops at the show on Sunday.
READ MORE:
Now in their third year at the show, Liam Delaney explained that the event is "very popular" with his kids.
"The petting zoo is especially popular with Agnes. It's as if the books we read to her are coming to life," he said.
"The highlight is maybe some of the rides for Flynn."
The McGinneses were also at the Royal Bathurst Show, but they made the trip from Lithgow.
"This is the first time we've come up from the show," grandmother Margo McGiness said.
"Of course the animals are a hit."
She came with her two grandchildren Bethany and Michael.
Close to 30,000 tickets were sold for this year's Royal Bathurst Show, which was held from Friday to Sunday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.